GOLF

Caleb Manuel of Topsham is tied for second going into the final day of the New England Amateur Championship after shooting a 3-over 73 in the second round Wednesday at Concord Country Club in Massachusetts.

The recent Mt. Ararat High graduate was tied for first after his 4-under 66 in the opening round, but a pair of double bogeys in Round 2 caused him to drop back into a five-way tie for second place, two shots behind John Broderick of Dedham, Massachusetts. Broderick shot a 65 on Wednesday.

Manuel opened his second round with a bogey on No. 10, then made double bogey on No. 13. He was even par for the rest of his round despite another double bogey on No. 4.

“There were trickier pins today,” said Manuel. “It started off pretty rough and I’m happy to shoot 73 because of how I started. You don’t want to shoot yourself out of a tournament.”

The golfers are scheduled to play 36 holes on Thursday.

• Armand Ouellette, a 2020 graduate of Thornton Academy from Saco, and TJ Whelan, who will be a senior at Freeport High, have been invited to play in the High School Golf National Invitational, a three-round event Aug. 3-5 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Ouellette was third in the 2019 Class A individual tournament and recently was a co-leader after the first day of the Maine Amateur before sliding to a tie for 20th. He intends to play at Kenyon College, a Division III program in Ohio.

Whelan tied for fifth in last fall’s Class B individual championship after leading the Falcons to a runner-up finish in the team tournament.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54.

Pat Pecora, who coached Haselrig to heavyweight division championships at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels in the 1980s at Pittsburgh-Johnstown, said Haselrig had been in declining health in recent years. The school said in a statement that Haselrig’s death was due to natural causes.

• Prosecutors in Texas dropped drunken driving and illegal handgun charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who was arrested in May during a traffic stop in Houston’s northern suburbs.

The charges were dropped due to lack of evidence after blood test results showed no intoxication, said Kelly Blackburn, spokesman for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Philadelphia Flyers signed Oskar Lindblom to a $9 million, three-year contract extension, only weeks after the promising forward completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.

The Flyers hope Lindblom, 23, can be among the 31 players who will travel with the team to Toronto for the Aug. 1 scheduled resumption of the hockey season. Lindblom hasn’t played since December, when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He has 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season.

Lindblom completed radiation treatments July 2.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association’s Board of Governors to avoid making a decision soon on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.

A letter dated July 21 was sent by committee chairman Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, to the board before it meets Friday.

“We acknowledge that the path forward will be challenging, and that the virus may ultimately dictate outcomes,” the letter says. “We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships, so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Former UConn player Stanley Robinson died of unknown causes at a family residence in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 32.

Robinson, who turned 32 on July 14, played at UConn from 2006-10. The 6-foot-9 forward started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester United nudged into the Champions League places for the first time since September, as Mason Greenwood sealed a 1-1 draw against West Ham in its penultimate match of the Premier League season.

United only needs to avoid defeat against fifth-placed Leicester in its final game to secure a return to the Champions League.

• Liverpool prevented Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot, grabbing a 5-3 win despite a goal and an assist by U.S. standout Christian Pulicic.

Chelsea needs a point against Wolverhampton in its final game to clinch a top-four finish.

