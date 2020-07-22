Arrests

7/17 at 5:22 p.m. Christina Tome, 42, of Preble Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Middlesex Road by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/18 at 6:32 a.m. Jesse Goodwin, 39, of Goodwin Lane, Orr’s Island, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Nicholas George on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/18 at 8:30 p.m. Jeremy Hart, 27, of Oak Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett (location not given) on charges of theft and burglary to motor vehicle.

7/19 at 10:30 p.m. Crystal Shaw, 31, of Middlesex Road, was arrested on Middlesex Road By Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a warrant for failure to appear.

Summonses

7/16 at 1:19 a.m. Adriana Gonzalez, 24, of Gray Mill Road, Monmouth, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/16 at 8:01 a.m. April Tibbetts, 36, of Crowell Hill Road, Vassalboro, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/13 at 10:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

7/13 at 5:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

EMS

The Topsham emergency medical services log was not available by The Forecaster’s deadline.

