Andrew Leach has been named the new boys’ lacrosse coach at Waynflete School. Leach played lacrosse at the University of New England and is also the Flyers girls’ basketball coach. Leach previously coached boys’ lacrosse at Waynflete as an assistant under Parker Repko during the Flyers’ 2018 championship season and was to be Cheverus’ boys’ coach last spring before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. He spent time coaching lacrosse at Bridgton Academy and Gould Academy as well. Leach will be assisted by Dan Thomsen, Ralph Nelson and Dave Low.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: