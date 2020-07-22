Steven R. Gardener, 63, of Frye Island was arrested July 14 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Alicia Gonzalez, 36, of Portland was arrested July 14 on charges of failing to provide correct name, violating condition of release and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.
A female juvenile offender, 15, was arrested July 16 on a charge of criminal mischief.
