Two women died Wednesday afternoon after the vehicles they were driving were involved in an accident on Eastern Avenue, according to Augusta police.

Officers responded at about 2:45 p.m., to the report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 650 Eastern Ave.

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles: A 2016 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Kelsey Buckmore, 26, of Augusta, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by Rachel Paquet, 26, of Smithfield. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene by Augusta Rescue personnel.

The crash has been reconstructed by the Maine State Police and Augusta police are still investigating the details.

According to Augusta Police Chief Deputy Kevin Lully, the vehicle being driven by Buckmore was eastbound on Eastern Avenue, while the vehicle being driven by Paquet was westbound. Lully said that according to the report from the Augusta officer on the scene, while Buckmore’s vehicle was allegedly passing vehicles traveling in front of her, she entered the westbound lane. Before Buckmore could reenter the eastbound lane, he said, her vehicle struck the vehicle driven by Paquet head on. Both vehicles sustained severe front end and driver’s side damage as a result of the impact.

“We have confirmed she had deviated from her lane,” Lulyy said, “but are still trying to piece together alleged information of her passing other cars.”

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370 or at its anonymous tip line at (207) 620-8009.

