Brunswick, Maine – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick has received a $25,000 matching gift from donors that will allow all donations from now to Aug. 1 to have twice the impact.

The agency is expecting a substantial loss of $100,000 or 36%, of their budget due to unforeseen Covid-19-forced changes in fundraising events.

“Even in the best of times, BBBS Littles are facing adversity at a higher rate than the average young person in America. Littles face much greater exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general population,” the agency stated in a news release. “Now these ACEs are being compounded by social isolation and stress. Once through this immediate crisis, children and families will continue to feel lasting, profound effects.

“BBBS of Bath/Brunswick has taken immediate action to maintain and support the vital, life-changing mentorships they facilitate and professionally support in order to fight social isolation of our young people and families. Their program is an essential service they must continue to provide to youth through this pandemic, but they need investment in our mission and capacity to ensure the agency remains strong.”

The agency is striving to raise $50,000 by Aug.1 to offset losses and remain fiscally healthy beyond the pandemic and beyond. Donations received by Aug. 1, 2020, will be matched up to $25,000.

To learn more visit www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org/big-futures-fund or call (207) 729-7736.

