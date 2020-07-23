Patrons will be allowed inside Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick beginning Aug. 7 for the first time since March, when the building closed due to Maine CDC directives as part of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The library building will be open for limited browsing and computer use on Fridays in August from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 7, and Saturdays in August from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Aug. 8. Opening additional hours and days will be considered in September.

“We’re excited to begin this next phase of carefully reopening the library with the safety of our community and staff our highest priority,” said Library Director Elisabeth Doucett in a news release. “The inside of the building will look different, and there are new guidelines in place that we kindly ask all to follow for the care and concern of all who enter the library.”

Guidelines include:

Curbside pick up (during library hours under the tent) and the book drop will continue at the Middle Street entrance only.

30 patrons will be allowed to browse the stacks and use the computers (adults and teens only) in the building at one time for a duration of 30 minutes, coming and going through the Reading Garden entrance near the Union Street parking lot.

The total number of people allowed in the building at one time, including patrons and staff, is 50.

All patrons must wear a mask in the library.

All patrons entering the building are asked to sanitize their hands.

Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Morrell Meeting Room, the 1904 Building and the Children’s Play and Technology areas will not be accessible.

