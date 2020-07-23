NEW HIRES

Chris Chop has joined the Greater Portland Council of Governments as the agency’s transportation director. He will collaborate with cities, towns, transit agencies, and state and federal partners to improve multimodal transportation in the region and to allocate $26 million in annual funding for road, sidewalk, bikeway and public transportation projects. Chop was previously transportation demand management program manager for Maine Medical Center, where he rebranded and reinvigorated the hospital’s alternative commuting program and helped launch a free bus program for 12,000 employees.

Bethany Dehmer has joined the Institute for Family-Owned Business as a marketing and events intern. Dehmer will work on events through mid-September, building on the marketing experience she developed at her family’s business, Route 160 Ice Cream in South Hiram, and Thomas College, where she will be graduating from the three-year marketing management program in May 2021.

The Jackson Laboratory appointed Bryan Robinson as vice president for advancement for the nonprofit biomedical research institution. Robinson will lead the advancement team based in Bar Harbor and be responsible for the philanthropic efforts in support of the laboratory’s mission to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. Robinson was vice chancellor for advancement in the University of North Carolina System at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) and president of the UNCP Foundation.

Michael Thompson has joined Whole Oceans as senior project coordinator. Thompson will oversee the company’s construction of a state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system that will be used to raise Atlantic salmon on the site of the former Verso paper mill in Bucksport. Thompson has 33 years of consulting experience, including 14 as co-owner of a 75-person environmental consulting company based in Maine.

Shannon Wilk has joined Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based wealth management firm, as an account administrator. Wilk, who has 15 years of industry experience, was previously employed with Wells Fargo Private Bank in Baltimore, where she provided investment and fiduciary services support.

Opticliff Law added attorney Jody L. Wyatt to the Portland law firm. Wyatt previously practiced as an estate planning and business solo practitioner. Wyatt also worked as an in-house corporate attorney for Fortune 500 tech companies and as a financial consultant at a top-tier global asset management firm.

PROMOTIONS

Robert Barnes was promoted to operations manager at Wright-Pierce, a water, wastewater and civil infrastructure engineering firm. Barnes, who manages the firm’s construction services division, is an environmental technical specialist and process design leader with 30 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry for the planning, directing and operations oversight of the firm’s building and process design groups.

Jonathan Edwards was named the regional vice president of sales for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine after serving as director of sales. Edwards will oversee growth and retention efforts across Anthem’s large group, small group and individual business lines in Maine. Prior to joining Anthem, Edwards held several sales roles at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, including director of Maine sales.

Cynthia O’Rourke was promoted to principal at Spinnaker Trust. O’Rourke, who has been with Spinnaker for eight years, will continue to advise and serve her clients, while also mentoring and guiding others, participating in difficult management decisions and investing as an owner in the business.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Wright-Pierce appointed Edward Leonard and Laura Riley to the firm’s board of directors as vice presidents. Leonard, who is also director of operations, develops and standardizes the company’s quality assurance and quality control practices, mentoring and training programs. As chief financial officer, Riley is responsible for providing financial direction and strategies to improve efficiencies of process and to strengthen best practices with the overall goal to deliver superior value to the firm’s clients.

