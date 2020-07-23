BIDDEFORD — Georgette Sutton, 90, of Biddeford, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 22, 1930, in Chisholm, Maine, a daughter of Rosaire and Anais (Shank) Couture. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima School in Chisholm and received her G.E.D. in 1985.

On Nov. 27, 1952, she married the love of her life, William A. Sutton at St. Rose of Lima Church. The unwavering faith and love they shared was the foundation of their marriage and family.

Her working career consisted of Jay Shoe shop, Clearview Store, Avon, John Roberts Clothing before becoming a switchboard operator at the University of New England. She retired in 2018 after 35 years. Her most rewarding and cherished job was being wife, mother and Memere.

Georgette was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed donating her work to numerous organizations. She had a love for travel, cooking and socializing with friends and family. Her love, kindness, generosity and compassion was felt by everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 1983, and her daughter, Louise Sutton in 2012.

She is survived by: seven children, Theresa MacKenzie and husband Leslie of Biddeford, Claire Sutton of Portland, Mary Murphy and husband William of Gorham, Rachel Desmarais and husband Edward of Saco, Katherine Sutton of Biddeford, Rose-Marie Giacchino of Biddeford and William Sutton Jr. of Biddeford; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Murielle Desjardins of Saco, Grace Hodge of Old Orchard Beach, Patricia Couture of Jay and Gilles Couture and wife Anita of Jay; and three in-laws, Raymond Sutton and wife Sylvia of New York, Patricia Stuart and husband Bill of Sabattus and Jeannette Couture of Jay; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only due to COVID restrictions. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers please send donations for the Louise A. Sutton Memorial Scholarship Fund to UNE, ATT: Michael Manning, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: