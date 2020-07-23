Town clerk restores service

The Town Clerk’s Office has transitioned back to serving the public with no appointment necessary during normal business hours.

All other offices at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., will remain by appointment-only until otherwise announced.

To make an appointment with Code Enforcement, Assessing, Planning, Economic Development, Recreation or the Town Manager’s Office, go to “Book an Appointment” at gorham.me.org or call 222-1600 to reach a department directory and request an appointment directly.

Outdoor Gorham concert

The Delta Knights Band will perform R&B, blues, classic rock and swing in a free summer concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road.

The Recreation Department sponsors the summer concert series, which will continue through Aug. 11.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 15 that the U.S. public debt was $26,485,472,440,060.92.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: