I found it interesting to hear Sen. Susan Collins blaming her low polling data on dark money from out of state. I disagree. Her drop in popularity is directly related to her own actions and inactions.

Let’s begin with her support of the Trump tax cuts, which have cut government revenue, causing yearly trillion-dollar deficits that now threaten future generations with unsustainable debt. Or how about her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who, as predicted, seems intent on eliminating a woman’s right to choose?

Why hasn’t she attempted to curb, or at least criticized, the endless repeals of vital environmental protections we have suffered over the past three years? Where has she been as we watch the reckless disregard for the problem of climate change, the biggest threat we face as the human race?

Yes, the blame is solely on her.

Peter Rowland

Raymond

