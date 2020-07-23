As our world, our country, even our communities struggle with how to react to those who are different from us – a different race or gender identity, those who worship differently or not at all – we may stand confused, angry and perplexed.

Lately, we have witnessed all too many instances of hate and hateful speech, intolerance and even violence. All of us know that hurtful words, actions and violent acts have no place in our community or our country. The way we treat others directly reflects who we are individually and as a society. Our actions speak to the heart of our character and faith.

If we accept the simple admonition of Jesus that love conquers all differences and makes us one family of humankind, then we know that solving these issues requires listening, sharing ideas and ultimately change for all of us in spite of our reluctance and fears.

To that end, we at South Congregational Church are an open and affirming congregation. Our mission is to be an inclusive community of faith that preaches the word of God, teaches the love of Jesus Christ and reaches out to all through the Holy Spirit. In this COVID-19 time of upheaval, our doors may be closed yet our hearts remain open.

On behalf of the Central Board and the entire South Church community, please join us in a spirit of caring, listening and even in being challenged to change. Visit us at www.southchurchucc.org.

Rev. Scott Kavanagh

guest minister

Patti G. Berger

chairperson, Central Board

South Congregational Church UCC

Kennebunkport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: