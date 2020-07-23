The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday but the number of deaths among Mainers with COVID-19 held steady for a second day.

The latest figures from the Maine CDC show 3,737 total confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state to date. That is an increase of 14 over the tally reported on Wednesday, although the Maine CDC reported a total of 24 confirmed or probable cases on Thursday.

The discrepancy between the new daily case numbers and the total is likely due to epidemiologists reclassifying “probable” cases as negative after follow-up testing or transferring cases to the home state of the individual, which is standard practice in Maine and other states.

The number of deaths among Mainers with COVID-19 held steady at 118. Maine continues to have among the lowest per capita infection and death rates in the country, according to tracking by The New York Times.

After accounting for the 118 deaths and the 3,239 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 380 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That is a decrease of nine since Wednesday and is significantly lower than the rolling average of 406 active cases per day for the week ending on Thursday. Maine was averaging 418 active cases daily for the seven-day period ending on July 16.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to hold his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

