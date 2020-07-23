MILBRIDGE – Harold “Hal” Franklyn Cleaves Jr. passed away July 8, 2020, at home with his family in Milbridge, Maine. He was born November 12, 1941, in Portland. Hal was brought up on Chebeague Island and was a graduate of Portland High School and Touro College in New York City.

Early in Hal’s professional life he excelled in sales at several businesses. He eventually went on to practice as a physician’s assistant for 25 years in Maine and at Mayo Clinic and the Rogozinski Orthopedic clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. He also co-owned Range Pond Campground in Poland, Maine, 1985-1988.

Family was most important to Hal. He also enjoyed corny jokes, desserts of all kinds, cards (especially bridge) and was a world traveler. He also had a passion for politics. He was a proud member of the Maine State Republican party and served as a delegate. Hal was a member of the Odd Fellows, Lyons and Masons for many years.

Hal is survived by his wife Ellen Lee of 58 years, daughters and sons-in-law, JoEllen Sue and Lyndon C. Millett, Heather Eileen and Norman J. Swarts. Grand children Katherine Elizabeth, Eva Louise and John Wesley Plyler III; great-grandchildren, John Wesley IV and twins, Troy Huxley and Tamra Lynn; in-laws Jim and Bev Collins, and Gene Dolley, and many more beloved family and friends.

He was preceded by parents Harold Sr. and Waneta, parents-in-law James and Louise Collins; sister, Betty Joan Dolley, son, Edward Nigel Cleaves and granddaughter, Jackie Millett.

A small family gathering is planned for now and a graveside service in the spring.

