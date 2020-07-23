Portland will resume its effort to craft a budget early next month.
The City Council’s Finance Committee will meet remotely on Aug. 5 to begin putting together a spending package. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and its likely impact on state and municipal revenues, the state gave municipalities more time to prepare budgets, which typically took effect on July 1.
Portland carried over its 2019-2020 budget and, in March, instituted a hiring freeze and cut nonessential spending. The city then furloughed staff beginning in March and has frozen cost-of-living pay adjustments and performance pay increases for non-union workers.
The Finance Committee plans to meet at least three times in August and then will hold a public hearing on its budget proposal Sept. 2. The goal is to get a budget to the City Council for a vote on Sept. 21.
City Manager Jon Jennings’ original budget called for a 1.8 percent property tax increase, but after the pandemic hit and the city was given more time to come up with a budget, officials set a goal of adopting a budget with no tax hike.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Portland to renew effort to craft budget
-
Sports
Hamlin rebounds, earns fifth win of season
-
Nation & World
Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol next week
-
Local & State
Vinalhaven residents reject money for Knox County sheriff’s service
-
Sports
Betts’ new contract includes $115 million in deferred payments
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.