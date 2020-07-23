WhistleStop Rock is a musical collective of women musicians from assorted power pop and punk bands, and they’ve just put out the song “Queen of the Drive-In.” Most of them are from Boston area bands, but Lynda Mandolyn from Tiger Bomb represents Maine and sings backing vocals on the track released earlier this month.

“Queen of the Drive-In” was recorded all over New England and was produced and engineered by David Minehan at Woooly Mammoth Sound in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Earlier this summer the bandmates were trading stories about going to the drive-in and how they rarely ever watched the movie because they were, shall we say, otherwise occupied with significant others. The very next day, a song was crafted, and the end result is a high-energy rock tune with an infectious, retro refrain.

Here’s “Queen of the Drive-In:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: