A “sleep-out” protest at Portland City Hall continues for a second day Thursday, calling attention to the struggles faced by homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

With thunder storms threatening, organizers plan to continue the demonstration through Thursday night and into Friday on the plaza and front steps of the imposing gray granite building on Congress Street, said organizer Andrea Levinsky.

“Many folks camped out last night in front of City Hall without incident,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “The evening was very peaceful and all present were able to feel safe and supported. We aim to continue to support this community moving forward as there are calls for continued, ongoing protests.”

Alternately called a “tent-out,” the demonstration will include training sessions, community building, opportunities for public speaking “about issues that cannot be allowed to continue any longer.” The current group of protesters includes homeless people, financially insecure renters and advocates for safe and affordable housing.

The protest comes at a time when the city is operating three shelters and housing about 200 people in hotels. At the same time, Preble Street, a nonprofit agency in the Bayside neighborhood that serves homeless people, closed its on-site operations and began serving to-go meals at shelters and various locations around the city.

One of the distribution sites at Deering Oaks Park was discontinued this week when a growing number of people congregating there drew complaints from other residents and prompted the city to order Preble Street to stop until it had a proper permit.

Protesters also issued expanded demands Thursday, adding to their initial call for better access to affordable and safe housing, food, water, health services and public transportation.

Protesters want the city to designate a location “where the rules against camping will not apply, so that anyone who is unable to access overnight shelter services can still have a safe space at night.”

They also want a daytime warming shelter established by winter; one or more overdose prevention sites and additional needle exchange services; and greater support for “organizations providing food to the homeless.”

“All present still very much echo sentiments that housing is a human right, that the rents in the city are too high, and that everyone deserves access to food, water, and hygiene,” the protesters wrote.

