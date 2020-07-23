Arrests

7/6 at 9:20 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfre and violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 2:57 a.m. Wayne Xavier Weaver, 58, of South Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and aggravated driving after habitual offender revocation.

7/9 at 10:22 a.m. Victoria K. Tranchemontagne, 26, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/9 at 12:05 p.m. Diana Blood, 34, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 2:08 p.m. Emily Gallant, 21, of Gorham, was arrested on Willow Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a probation hold and charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/9 at 3:12 p.m. Albert Russell, 36, of Searsport, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a warrant.

7/9 at 10:41 p.m. Tyshiem O. Brown, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Eric Young on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/10 at 11:24 p.m. Mario R. Villani, 36, of Lewiston, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of aggravated assault and theft by unauthorized use.

Summonses

7/4 at 1:27 p.m. Donna M. Ciriello, 75, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/4 at 11:30 p.m. Amy Willoughby Raina, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

7/5 at 1:33 a.m. Alicia Marie Kane, 31, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Latham Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/5 at 2:50 a.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

7/7 at 1:55 a.m. Batista H. Bazeya, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating without a license.

7/8 at 2:40 p.m. Destiny Allyssa Marie Bailey, 22, of Waterville, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 2:08 p.m. Nicholas Leeman, 31, of South Portland, issued a summons on Willow Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/9 at 5:19 p.m. Edgar Souder, 32, of Bangor, was issued a summons on Fishermans Lane by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 10:43 p.m. Lexi Vanwinkle, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Forest Avenue by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

7/14 at 12:13 a.m. False fire alarm on River Place Drive.

7/14 at 6:54 a.m. Trash fire on Brigham Street.

7/14 at 12:11 p.m. False fire alarm on South Kelsey Street.

7/14 at 1:38 p.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

7/14 at 2:29 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/15 at 2:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Danforth Road.

7/15 at 3:20 p.m. Public service call on Soule Street.

7/15 at 8:01 p.m. False fire alarm on Lydia Lane.

7/15 at 8:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Fickett Street.

7/15 at 8:38 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/16 at 9:11 a.m. Good intent call on Daniel P. Tuell Street.

7/16 at 4:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

7/17 at 1:24 a.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Cole Street.

7/17 at 2:32 a.m. Public service assistance on Boothby Avenue.

7/17 at 5:31 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/18 at 5:58 a.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

7/18 at 12:28 p.m. False fire alarm on School Street.

7/18 at 1:23 p.m. False fire alarm on Zeb Cove Road.

7/18 at 1:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue.

7/18 at 3:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue.

7/18 at 5:39 p.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

7/18 at 8:36 p.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

7/18 at 2:45 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Elm Street.

7/19 at 1:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Landry Circle.

7/19 at 6:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Winding Way.

7/19 at 7:19 p.m. False fire alarm on Preble Street.

7/19 at 7:40 p.m. False fire alarm on Preble Street.

7/20 at 10:37 a.m. Building fire on Maine Mall Road.

7/20 at 6:20 p.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Katana Drive.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 58 calls from July 14-20.

