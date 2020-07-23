KENNEBUNK – The Brick Store Museum, celebrating local history, art and culture year-round, is marking the duel bicentennials of Maine and Kennebunk this year with its Century Saturday Series, supported by the Maine Humanities Council and Kennebunk Savings Bank.

The series runs from through October, and features one century of history per month. On Saturday, Aug 8, the program will focus on the 19th century in Maine and celebrate the museum’s annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair.

The 19th century event was planned this year to focus on 19th century history in southern Maine while also studying the Victorian era’s modern expression of Steampunk, a niche aesthetic that envisions the future using Victorian design standards. The museum’s Southern Maine Steampunk Fair, which occurs every August, draws large audiences every year.

“If you have wondered about steampunk, this is the year to explore it,” said Cynthia Walker, director of the museum. “Since we’ve moved the fair to a digital venue, visitors to the site will be able to watch lectures on what steampunk is; its aesthetics and applications and more, all while simultaneously exploring the 19th century in Maine.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum staff have pivoted from what would have been in-person events to creating the world of the Victorian era online.

The 19th Century Saturday Portal and Newfangled Contraption (Digital) Steampunk Fair will both open on Aug. 8 at www.brickstoremuseum.org. The site will feature video speakers discussing both historical and steampunk topics, a virtual costume contest (visit www.brickstoremuseum.org to learn details), pop-up online exhibitions, at-home activities, artist presentations, make-at-home recipes and more.

“The year-long programming is funded through a grant from the Maine Humanities Council and generous sponsorship from Kennebunk Savings Bank,” Walker said. “Admission to these programs is typically included in the cost of regular museum admission. However, online programming is free with donations gratefully accepted. For more information about the programs and the schedules, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous