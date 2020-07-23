Topsham Public Library announced that they have received funding from the American Library Association to build capacity and expand their programming to small businesses and entrepreneurs from low-income and underrepresented groups. Topsham Public Library is one of 13 public libraries around the country to receive this funding from Libraries Build Business, an initiative of the American Library Association funded by Google.org.

Google.org has invested $2 million in the initiative. This grant will also create learning resources for any library to support entrepreneurs in its community.

“What we have been doing to encourage business is important to the library and to the economic vitality of the Topsham community,” Library Board President Diane Hender said in a news release.

“We are excited and honored to have been chosen to participate in the Libraries Build Business initiative and to be given the opportunity to share our experiences with other libraries,” said Library Director Susan Preece.

“Libraries are cornerstones of our communities. With the COVID-19 crisis, there has never been a more critical time to support our small businesses and ensure they can survive and thrive,” said Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org. “Libraries play a vital role in ensuring this support gets to the small business leaders and entrepreneurs who need it most and we’re proud to be supporting their efforts.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: