PORTLAND —The University of Southern Maine announced that more than 1,800 undergraduate students from across the globe have been named to the spring dean’s list for their high academic achievement.

In all, 1,817 USM Huskies received the distinction, a marker of academic excellence and high achievement. Students come from across Maine and the nation — representing 21 states from Maine to Hawaii and several in-between — and 11 countries from Greece to Nepal.

To achieve the honor, full-time undergraduate students must have completed 12 credit hours or more and have received a grade point average of 3.6 or above. Read more about the criteria.

View the Dean’s List in full, categorized by in-state, out-of-state and international students.

