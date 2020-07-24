The railroad station in Bridgton, located at the end of Depot Street on the current site of Memorial Middle School, served the narrow gauge Bridgton & Saco River Railroad. The line began running in 1883, connecting Bridgton, and later Harrison, to the standard gauge Maine Central in Hiram. It operated until 1941, when it was shut down and the rail was sold for scrap. Courtesy of Bridgton Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

