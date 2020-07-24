DAMARISCOTTA — Kathleen Horst, principal of the Kathleen Horst Studio Gallery, has her artwork on display at several spots in Damariscotta this summer.

Horst has new watercolor originals and prints on display in several windows on Main Street. In addition to her landscapes and still-lifes, Horst creates montages of Midcoast towns and locations. Taking the most interesting, beautiful and beloved buildings from the towns, she creates an assembly of images that visitors will recognize.

Horst says, “A love of historical architecture can be seen in my new series, ‘Maine Historic Villages’ and ‘Maine Historic Lighthouses.’ Often my artwork includes the lines and details of historic homes, buildings and lighthouses. A downtown landmark, an old seafarer’s home with filigree trim and a mansard roof, or just a rustic cottage by the sea could inspire me to include them in a scene. My vision is to combine nature and architecture so that they can become extensions and complements of each other in my art.”

Horst’s montages of Maine villages and lighthouses are available as originals, prints and cards.

Horst is also part of a group show at the Damariscotta River Grill, showcasing local artists. Joined by artists Sandra Crabtree and Sandra Harper, the show runs through Aug. 17. She also is a member of the Bristol Road Galleries, a collaboration of four artists on the Bristol Road, just a short drive from downtown Damariscotta. All of their studios and galleries are within walking distance of each other.

Kathleen Horst grew up in Florida, where she developed a love of nature’s colors. She is a graduate of Florida State University. Later moving to Georgia she was drawn to the beauty of the historic architecture as well as its lush, intensely colored gardens.

Horst paints at her studio gallery, where she welcomes visitors in the afternoons. Kathleen is happy to welcome visitors, with only two allowed in the gallery at a time.

“Protect your local artist by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance,” she said. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. In addition to offering her own work at her studio gallery, Horst also has sets of notecards featuring the art of the Pemaquid Group of Artists available.

Other locations where Horst’s watercolors have been exhibited include Skidompha Library Carey Hall, Miles Memorial Hospital, The First Bank of Damariscotta, the Kefauver Studio & Gallery and as a guest artist with the Pemaquid Group of Artists at Lighthouse Park.

For more information, call (478) 550-8372, email at [email protected] or visit Horst’s website at kathleenhorstart.com. The Damariscotta River Grill can be reached at (207) 563-2992. The Bristol Road Galleries can be reached at (207) 226.0974.

