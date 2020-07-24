By now we see that 0.0078 percent of the Maine population has died from COVID, the majority of whom are elderly with underlying illness. That’s very nearly zero. It does not pass the straight-face test that we require an ongoing state of emergency, along with draconian mandates that continue to traumatize the people of Maine and destroy our economy.

Any person with eyes to see can decipher that science is not driving these decisions. It’s time to admit, months on, that our leaders got it wrong and the cure has been much more devastating than the disease. It must not continue.

We’re demanding that our state representatives push with all their worth for an end to the anti-democratic emergency orders from the executive. We’re asking them to be our voice and immediately correct this course to restore our representative democracy before it’s too late. Otherwise, whatever are they there for?

John Eder

former Portland Green Independent state representative

Biddeford

