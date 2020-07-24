By now we see that 0.0078 percent of the Maine population has died from COVID, the majority of whom are elderly with underlying illness. That’s very nearly zero. It does not pass the straight-face test that we require an ongoing state of emergency, along with draconian mandates that continue to traumatize the people of Maine and destroy our economy.
Any person with eyes to see can decipher that science is not driving these decisions. It’s time to admit, months on, that our leaders got it wrong and the cure has been much more devastating than the disease. It must not continue.
We’re demanding that our state representatives push with all their worth for an end to the anti-democratic emergency orders from the executive. We’re asking them to be our voice and immediately correct this course to restore our representative democracy before it’s too late. Otherwise, whatever are they there for?
John Eder
former Portland Green Independent state representative
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Standish: July 24
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: July 24
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Trump’s on the side of love, Beem on the side of hate
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Properties acquires Southern Maine Remodeling
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 24
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.