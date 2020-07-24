Re: one of the photos accompanying Thursday’s M section article featuring daytripping to local islands:

A skateboarder clings to the side of a rented golf cart on Peaks Island’s Seashore Avenue while two of his friends record video and another friend drives. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

The picture on Page M6 on July 23 of a skateboarder catching a tow from a golf cart on the backshore of Peaks Island shows a lack of judgment on the part of those involved in the activity. It also shows a lack of judgment on the part of the Press Herald for printing it.

The backshore of Peaks is not an attraction at a theme park. It is a public roadway. What these folks are doing (which I admit looks like a lot of fun) is dangerous and without consideration for the safety of others.

In the future, the Press Herald should be more responsible in its portrayal of these islands.

Maryfrances MacFadyen

Peaks Island

