Re: one of the photos accompanying Thursday’s M section article featuring daytripping to local islands:
The picture on Page M6 on July 23 of a skateboarder catching a tow from a golf cart on the backshore of Peaks Island shows a lack of judgment on the part of those involved in the activity. It also shows a lack of judgment on the part of the Press Herald for printing it.
The backshore of Peaks is not an attraction at a theme park. It is a public roadway. What these folks are doing (which I admit looks like a lot of fun) is dangerous and without consideration for the safety of others.
In the future, the Press Herald should be more responsible in its portrayal of these islands.
Maryfrances MacFadyen
Peaks Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Standish: July 24
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: July 24
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Trump’s on the side of love, Beem on the side of hate
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Properties acquires Southern Maine Remodeling
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 24
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.