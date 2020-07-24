In response to Mr. Beem’s opinion that Trump supporters are a “cult,” not a political party anymore, just sticks in my craw (July 9, “What do Trump-Pence signs mean?”). Sixty-three million people voted for President Trump and thousands of people who voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 voted for Trump. Apparently they were not racist before but are now. If our choice is Biden, Pelosi and Shumer, who combined have been in Washington 125 years and now suddenly have all the answers, spare me the BS. Here’s at least one good reason for this “Trump cult”: For way too long we have had a finger poked in our chest telling us that 2+2=5.

Paul Marseglia

Dresden

