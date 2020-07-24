In 1922, the Portland Water District hired the Bennett Contracting Company to lay 16-inch submarine pipe from Portland to South Portland to improve public water service to South Portland. In this photograph, men are working on a trench that appears to be the beginning of the submarine line. The former “Million Dollar Bridge” can be seen to the right in the photograph.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

