SCARBOROUGH — Maine Properties, southern Maine’s largest property management company, widely expanded its remodeling capacity with the acquisition of Southern Maine Remodeling, according to a company press release. The addition will create new jobs, shorten the backlog of construction projects and expand capacity to meet the quickly changing needs of Maine businesses as they reopen under new safety guidelines.

“This has been great for our team,” said Travis Blake, president of Southern Maine Remodeling. “We have hired five new employees and the added manpower has enabled us to meet the new and unexpected demand within the business community in the wake of COVID-19,” he said.

With over 80 employees, Maine Properties is known for its 5,000-unit property management division, which include homes, apartments and condominiums in Westbrook, Cumberland Foreside, Portland, Lisbon and also at The Downs in Scarborough. Founded in 1981, Maine Properties also offers interior and exterior home remodeling and construction services.

“Like most businesses, we grow and adapt alongside our customer needs,” said Harrison Smith, president at Maine Properties. “The acquisition of Southern Maine Remodeling expands our service offerings and will provide a noticeable benefit to our customers by way of quicker completion timelines and lower costs,” he said.

All 18 employees at Southern Maine Remodeling were retained and offered expanded health care and 401k benefits. The day-to-day remodeling operations will run out of the Mussey Road showroom and will operate as a division of Maine Properties.

“We are pleased to welcome Travis and his talented team to ours,” said Richard Michaud, principal, Maine Properties. “We will continue to prioritize our customers’ needs while we serve the community together,” Michaud says.

