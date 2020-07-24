Maine reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths, as an investigation into an outbreak at a Lewiston nursing home continues.

Eleven of the 20 cases were at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the outbreak on Thursday and said the 11 cases would be added to Friday’s numbers. Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said Thursday that Marshwood had been routinely testing all staff, but the investigation into the outbreak was still in its early stages.

Overall, there have been 3,757 cases in Maine since the pandemic began, and 118 deaths.

The overall trends in Maine have been positive recently, with a gradual reduction in active case numbers, relatively low infection and death rates and a decline in hospitalizations. But public health officials have warned repeatedly that Maine cannot let its guard down or it could see a resurgence similar to that in other states.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, vice president of community health at MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center, said in a facebook post on Thursday that she worries about Maine being vulnerable to a “super-spreading” event from a large house party. News reports peg at least 10 COVID-19 cases to a recent house party in Chatham, Massachusetts.

“This virus is known for spreading at such events. I keep seeing photos of similar gatherings from across Maine (and jog or drive by some as well). It only takes two or three such events to launch us into a surge,” Mills – sister of Maine Gov. Janet Mills – wrote. “You don’t want your celebration to be written up as a super spreading event that caused disease, death, or schools to remain closed. This virus is not finished with us! Please please be careful. Wear masks, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”

This story will be updated.

