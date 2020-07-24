FARMINGTON — The father of the man whose two marijuana businesses were searched by federal and state law enforcement Tuesday is a convicted drug trafficker who owns one of the buildings, according to official records.

Federal authorities remained tight-lipped Thursday about the ongoing investigation involving marijuana-related businesses searched throughout the state, including two in Farmington owned by Lucas Sirois of Rangeley, son of Robert Sirois of Farmington.

Robert Sirois of Farmington was one of four men arrested in 2009 on charges of trafficking in marijuana and cultivating marijuana. Drug agents seized more than 30 pounds of harvested marijuana at an Industry home and another 125 plants growing in a basement. The street value of the drug was estimated by agents at more than $200,000.

Sirois pleaded guilty in June 2010 to trafficking and cultivation and was sentenced to five years with all but nine months and a day suspended on both charges, which were served concurrently. The sentence also included three years of probation on the first charge and two years probation on the second charge, and a fine of $20,000 plus court surcharges that brought that amount to $24,050.

FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Maine State Police are among the agencies that conducted the searches. Local law enforcement, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Farmington Police Department, were not involved.

The property at 407 Wilton Road, where The Homegrown Connection is located, is owned by Robert Sirois. The business name on the town-approved application for the adult use marijuana store last year is Narrow Gauge Botanicals LLC, which the younger Sirois submitted and is a registered agent.

A larger building, where Narrow Gauge Distributors is located at 374 High St., is listed on the application as owned by Sandy River Properties LLC. Luke Sirois and Randal Cousineau signed the application as owners of the building. Lucas Sirois and Cousineau are members of Lakemont LLC, according to information on the application for an adult use marijuana cultivation and manufacturing business.

There is no lease between Robert and Lucas Sirois for the Wilton Road property, according to the application.

