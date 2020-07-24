SACO — On Thursday, July 23, the Saco Parks & Recreation Department closed temporarily after receiving notification that a staff member at the Saco Community Center has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to a city of Saco news release.

The location, as well as summer camps for children that are held there and elsewhere in the city, are temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release. The city will reassess the situation over the weekend but has a target date to reopen the center and summer camps on Monday, July 27. During the closure, the center is being cleaned and sanitized.

The city, which is working with the CDC, will continue to monitor the situation and send updates to families if the reopening is pushed back.

The recreation center will issue credits for the summer camp closures to families registered for Thursday and Friday at Kinder and First Grade Camps, and to the families registered for the other summer camps on Friday, July 24.

The city urges parents of children who attended camp during the week to monitor them for symptoms of COVID-19. If a child develops any signs of COVID-19, they should stay at home, and a health care provider should be contacted immediately.

For more information on the coronavirus, including symptoms to watch for, visit the CDC linkhttps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

