My husband is 80 years old and has a heart condition. I am healthy but am also a senior vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
So, how grateful am I that we live in Maine, which has one of the lowest number of infections in the country? I am very grateful. I am thankful that Gov. Mills has made the tough, smart decisions to effectively combat this crisis. I am grateful and thankful that she is a strong leader who is keeping me and my loved ones safe.
Pam Fenrich
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Senior grateful to Mills for deft response to crisis
-
Columns
Commentary: Supporting our farms is key to Maine’s public health, economic recovery
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Withhold homeland security funding until terrorist tactics end
-
Editorials
Another View: U.S. Senate should pass new Voting Rights Act in honor of John Lewis
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: To halt nation’s COVID free fall, Trump must resign