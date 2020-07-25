My husband is 80 years old and has a heart condition. I am healthy but am also a senior vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

So, how grateful am I that we live in Maine, which has one of the lowest number of infections in the country? I am very grateful. I am thankful that Gov. Mills has made the tough, smart decisions to effectively combat this crisis. I am grateful and thankful that she is a strong leader who is keeping me and my loved ones safe.

Pam Fenrich

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: