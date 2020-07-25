A Rockport woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly stabbed a man in Hope.

Jessica Lermond, 33, was charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, driving to endanger, and violation of conditions of release, according to Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

The man, who was not identified by the authorities, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, the Knox Regional Communications center received a report of two people fighting in the road on Smith Drive in Hope. Shortly thereafter, it was informed that one person had been stabbed.

The sheriff said the victim, a resident of Appleton, received stab wounds to the chest and neck.

No information was available on his condition.

Although charges have been brought, the full circumstances around the incident are still under investigation, the sheriff said. The sheriff’s office said it had its police dog, Marek, search for evidence and found some.

Lermond is being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland without bail. Her first court appearance on the new charges will likely be held Monday afternoon in the Knox County court.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: