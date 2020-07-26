Situated on one of the largest, privately-owned, single-family home lots in Portland, this four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home is on the market for the first time since it was custom-built in 1985. The 5.35-acre lot is right against the Fore River Sanctuary, an extensive wetland haven just 10 minutes from downtown Portland.

High ceilings and tall windows empty sunlight into the common spaces here, illuminating the oak floors on the first floor. An open plan kitchen and lounge includes a particularly radiant breakfast nook that looks out over the wraparound deck and landscaped backyard, a peaceful spot whatever the weather may be. The kitchen has every bit of counter and cabinet space a home chef needs.

Across the way is one of three, impressive Pennsylvania fieldstone fireplaces, including a double hearth between the formal dining and living rooms and another upstairs in the master suite, which includes a spa tub set into a custom-built platform.

Showcasing the elegance in the overall design is the fine cherry woodwork in the office. There’s plenty of practical details too: storage all over and a mudroom/laundry room entrance from the garage—send clothes down there from a chute on the second floor. With a ten-zone heating system, energy efficient boiler, heat recovery system, red cedar siding, a close-to-brand-new roof and a unique walkway of salvaged Commercial St. cobblestone, the home fits right into its green environment.

Offering privacy, style and functionality, an opportunity to own a unique piece of Portland like this does not come along often. Learn more at 72Stroudwater.com.

72 Stroudwater Rd. is listed at $795,000 by Katie Brooke, Broker, and Elise Loschiavo, Associate Broker, of Vitalius Real Estate group. Please contact Elise at 207-358-9881; [email protected].

