Now here’s some news: Pleasant Point Park in Buxton is being trashed by “children of privilege” who have absorbed the lesson that all cops are bad, which they picked up from the many protests against police brutality spurred by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

So writes columnist Bill Nemitz in the July 19 Maine Sunday Telegram.

I understand that columnists have more license than reporters to inject opinions into their writing. Even so, such opinions should be backed up by facts. In this case, the author cites no source material for what he calls a “troubling trend.”

Too bad. I’m sure others in Maine and beyond would like to know more about these drunken and slovenly children of privilege who threaten to trash our parks and beaches in misguided sympathy with protests against police violence.

Of course, this is absurd. The world is confusing enough these days. Journalists need to help us make sense of all the clutter, not add to it.

John Burr

Bath

