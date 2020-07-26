Do you know what has changed? Politics. Do you know what hasn’t changed? Susan Collins.
It’s a universal truth that politics is a mess right now. However, Maine is fortunate to have Sen. Collins representing us during partisan infighting and inaction. She is the most bipartisan senator in the country (according to a study by the Lugar Center and the McCourt School at Georgetown University), and for a purple state like Maine, that’s quite a title we hold.
Sen. Collins has been busy at work. Here are some things she’s been up to:
• Saving hundreds of thousands of Maine jobs.
• Providing millions of dollars to affordable housing.
• Helping our most vulnerable veterans.
• Providing needed funding to our rural airports.
• Working to protect local transit services.
• Providing funding to Head Start programs to increase access to child care.
• Delivering millions of dollars for diabetes and Lyme disease research.
And that’s just a short list since this pandemic began.
While politics may be changing, one thing has remained the same: Susan Collins. We need her continued leadership and experience in Washington.
Nathen Cloutier
Topsham
-
