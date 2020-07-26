Usually I email Sen. Susan Collins and ask her to resign, which I’m sure she’d do if she ever read those emails. But today, in this letter, I want to publicly thank Sen. Collins.
I want to thank her for being right about Donald J. Trump. He has learned his lesson, as she hoped. He has learned that he can do anything he pleases because the senator and her colleagues in the Republican Party will let him.
I want to thank her for allowing a man known for his lack of business sense and for his blatant racism to remain in office. I want to thank her for backing a bold leader who has not only put the entire nation at risk during a pandemic and destroyed the economy but also brought the Third World to America while trashing the Constitution. Now I no longer have to travel to China, the Philippines or Turkey to live under a brutal dictator because we are working toward that goal here in this country.
Good thing, too, what with travel restrictions limiting my access to so many nations. I don’t have to go to Russia. Russia is coming to me.
Thank you, Sen. Collins.
Linda Pankewicz
Raymond
