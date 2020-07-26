SCARBOROUGH – Edward Cyril “Ted” Osgood, 84, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2020, at Maine Medical Center with his family at his side.

Ted was born in Yarmouth, Maine, on November 3, 1935, the son of Edward W. and Dorothy (Jewer) Osgood. He grew up in Cumberland Center, Maine, attended school there and was a Cumberland volunteer firefighter. He married Jane Bonnell on June 7, 1958, in Portland, Maine.

Ted was a member of the National Guard for several years. He was employed by Brockway-Smith Co. in Portland, retiring after 40 years in 1999.

Ted enjoyed working with wood and began making wooden toys from many types of wood. He participated in area craft shows and was known as, “Ted the Toy Maker”. ‘

He also enjoyed exercising at Turning Point, Maine Med, for several years and made many friends. He also enjoyed visiting Two Lights State Park.

Ted was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Frederick Osgood; brothers-in-law, Bernard Bowie and John Bonnell.

Besides his loving wife Jane, he is survived by two daughters, Cyndy (David) Gray of Phoenix, Ariz., and Susan (Richard) Smith of Merrimack, N.H.; four grandchildren, Amy Malagrifa, Cameron Gray of Phoenix, Kate (Keegan) Card of New Ipswich, N.H., Heather Cavanaugh of Manchester, N.H.; two great-grandsons, Tyler Card and Jaxson Cavanaugh; sisters, Joanne (Burton) Best of Greer, S.C., and Sandra Bowie of Yarmouth, Maine, sister-in-law, Natalie Bonnell of Falmouth, Maine; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

An hour of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Black Point Cemetery at a later date.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ted’s online guest book.

For those who are not able to attend, services will be live streamed and can be seen by visiting Ted’s obituary on the Jones Rich and Barnes website.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital,

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous