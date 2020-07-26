NAPLES ? Keith E. Burnell, 65, of Naples, passed unexpectedly June 26, 2020. He was born July 4, 1954 in Westbrook, the son of Philip and Carlene Burnell. Keith graduated from Lake Region High School in 1972 and began a life-long career of service to others. He served his country in the Navy during Vietnam, served our citizens as a Cumberland County Sheriff, and protected our future as a security guard at Saint Joseph’s College and other institutions that fostered the growth and enhancement of our youth. He loved reading, cooking, movies, history, science fiction and animals. Keith was predeceased by his beloved wife Deborah A. Burnell in 1990, as well as his mother Carlene Burnell in 1991, and his father Philip Burnell in 1995. Keith is survived by his most faithful companion, Bear, a 3-year-old rottweiler ? one of many he rescued and trained over the years, as well as step-family and close friends. Due to recent events of our time, a private ceremony will be held at the North Sebago Cemetery Monday, July 27. Those wishing to pay their respects can do so at any time following the ceremony, as well as consider making a donation in Keith’s name to Legal Services for the Elderly, located in Augusta, to help fight elder abuse.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous