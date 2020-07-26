PORTLAND – Alice Rosemund (Szczepanski) Spach, 82, of Portland, left this earthly life on July 14, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brave fight with multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Alice was born on Nov. 20, 1937 to Stephania Maria and Joseph Szczepanski; she grew up on the family farm in Maine, New York and attended Town of Maine School and Union-Endwell High School.

She was an active member of All Saints’ Polish National Catholic Church and worked for Wilson Memorial Hospital.

She married the love of her life, Herb Spach, and spent 57 wonderful years together, raising their children in Binghamton, N.Y. and spending summers at Oquaga Lake. After retirement, they moved to Portland to be near their kids and grandkids.

Before her illness, she was often found walking or kayaking around Oquaga Lake, doting on her grandchildren, enjoying her garden, or planning a party or bonfire with good friends. She gave herself to others by volunteering over the years at Binghamton High School PTA, the Closet in Deposit, N.Y., and countless charitable organizations and events.

Throughout her life, Alice spread kindness and joy to everyone, made each person feel special, and brought sunshine and laughter to every day. Her gentle presence and contagious laugh will be remembered and forever missed.

She is predeceased by her infant son, Eric; her dear sister, Josephine Pochily, and her wonderful brothers, Ed, Ted, Frank, Stanley, Steve, and Ray Szczepanski.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert of South Portland; her daughter, Karen and her husband Drew Larsen of Burlington, Vt., her son, David and his wife Darshana Spach of Portland; her beloved grandchildren, Ava Spach, Sam Spach, Ella Larsen, and Greta Larsen; her brother-in-law, John Spach, her sister-in-law, Phyllis Szczepanski; and many more nieces, nephews, and friends who loved this extraordinary woman.

Alice’s family greatly appreciates the care provided by the staff at Birchwoods at Canco Nursing Home and the kindness and compassionate care Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice have provided to Alice. Her great joy in life was being active. When that was taken away from her by MSA, she looked forward to bike rides facilitated by the Portland Wheelers and wheelchair walks in the woods and garden.

A celebration of Alice’s life will take place next summer on her childhood family farm. For now, recall Alice’s wise words; take three deep breaths, don’t overdo, and above all, just enjoy.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Alice’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alice’s memory to Portland Wheelers (portlandwheelers.org) or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (www.multiplesystematrophy.org).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous