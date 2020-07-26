BUXTON – Anita Georgette (Delisle) Nichols, 76, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on July 23, 2020, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. She was born in Westbrook on Nov. 24, 1943, the daughter of Maurice Delisle and Alice (LeBrecque) Shaw.

Anita’s life was marked by the love she had for her family. She took great joy in showing that love by hosting family gatherings where she would prepare large meals. An exceptionally organized person, she enjoyed sewing and created special quilts for her family. She also enjoyed watching the birds that frequented the feeders in her yard.

In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her infant daughter, Melanie; brothers, Raymond and Conrad Delisle; and cherished stepfather, Wesley Shaw.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen A. Nichols; daughters, Tammy Hanna and husband, David, and Melissa Preble and husband, Paul; brother Donald Delisle and wife, Judy, sister Reinette Walker and husband, Norman; grandchildren, Brittany Dumaine, Joshua Dumaine, Sydney McGrath, Orry Berce, Aaron Provost, Ethan Preble, and Lauren Parsons; seven great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held, 2 p.m., Friday, July 31 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

To participate in Anita’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anita’s memory to the

Hope-JG Foundation

P.O. Box 1805

Windham, ME 04062

