SCARBOROUGH – Arnie passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 94, on Feb. 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Libby-Plummer of Scarborough; his two daughters, Sharon (Plummer) Lowell and her husband Bruce Lowell of Westbrook and Brenda Plummer of Limington; his two sisters, Hazel LaRochelle and Edna (Tony) Hopper; his stepchildren, Irene Topham, Deborah Densmore, Michael Libby, and Jeffery Libby. Arnie had eight grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; also, 14 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Loretta M. (Barday) Plummer; and his son, Arnold “Butch” E. Plummer Jr.

Arnie was a military veteran and served in the United States Army during World War II spending his military service in the United States. He would always joke and tell his kids that the hardest battle he ever had fought was the battle at the chow line.

Arnie was a long-time resident of Scarborough. He worked many years building his own home to provide for his family. He worked at S. D. Warren in Westbrook and retired after 44 years of employment. He enjoyed lobstering, woodworking, and traveling (if he could drive there).

There will be a graveside service for Arnie at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough with Military Honors on July 31 at 2 p.m. (masks required), where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Loretta Plummer. Flowers may be sent to Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, where they will be transported to the cemetery for the 2 p.m. service.

Guest Book