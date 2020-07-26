SOUTH PORTLAND / St. Cloud, Fla. – Edward T. Curran Jr., 84, of St. Cloud, Fla., died peacefully on March 29, 2020 at home under hospice care, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease.

Edward was born in Portland on May 24, 1935, the son of the late Edward T. Sr. and Phyllis G. (MacVane) Curran. He attended parochial elementary school and graduated from South Portland High School. He attended Gorham State Teachers College (now the University of Southern Maine) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He also earned his master’s degree in administration.

He began his career teaching English and Social Studies in grades seven, eight, and nine at Westbrook Junior High School. After 12 years, Tom, as he became known, decided to take a position as a guidance counselor. After a year as assistant principal, Tom chose to return to being a guidance counselor. He vehemently opposed student suspension and believed “students should remain in school where they would learn more than being outside its walls.” Tom was quoted “a teacher must possess understanding, compassion, and a love for children. It is one thing to know a subject area well, but it also takes understanding and compassion for students. This is of utmost importance.” Tom retired from teaching in the late ’80s after 37 years of educating children.

From an early age Tom was a Boy Scout and learned from that organization the meaning of Scouting’s goal of helping other people at all times. In his adult years, Tom took on leadership roles in Scouting, serving as a staff member at Pine Tree Council’s Camp Hinds, rising to the position of Program Director. In the Order of the Arrow, he was awarded the Vigil Honor, for his work as a leader at Camp Hinds, Chapter Advisor, contingent leader to three National Conferences and dedicated leader of many service weekends at Camp Hinds.

Outside of coaching drama in the Westbrook Schools, Tom volunteered with the local theatre groups, Portland Players and Lyric both on stage and behind the scenes. He enjoyed yearly trips to New York City with friends to take in two and sometimes three shows on one trip.

He was an active member of the Westbrook Kiwanis Club, developing programs and participating in the club’s service projects. He was responsible for organizing many cruises for Kiwanis in which the proceeds would benefit local Kiwanis Charities.

Tom was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland, where he was an active member of the choir, parish council, and volunteered whenever necessary. When wintering in Florida, he would attend St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church of St. Cloud

He was an avid supporter of the South Portland Democratic Committee, and served as chairman for several years

Along with family and friends, Tom loved to travel, going to Thai Land twice and Hong Kong. His greatest love was going on cruises, doing more than 30 cruises, including two international cruises, and river cruises in Europe.

Tom also loved the time he spent with family at the Little Sebago Lodges in Gray every summer for more than 55 years. Following retirement, Tom built a home with his brothers and retired to the Little Sebago Lodges in the summer and St. Cloud, Florida in the winter months.

It was during his retirement that Tom became a pivoting force in the NEA-Retired, where he served two terms as National President of the Association. In 2011, when Tom took the presidency, public service workers were being attacked by anti-union, anti-worker governor’s intent upon dismantling collective bargaining laws across the nation. Under Tom’s leadership, NEA-Retired remained vocal, strong and growing. Martha Wood, former member of the NEA-Retired Executive Council commented, “he always arranged for people to be together and enjoy each other, and that’s how the work got done. He had the the ability to team build and include others, and care about people.” In 2020 he was posthumously awarded the Distinguished National Service Award of the NEA-Retired, his brothers accepted the award on his behalf.

Tom is survived by his brothers, Peter J. Curran and David W. Curran of Raymond and St. Cloud, Fla.; an uncle, Robert and his wife Louise MacVane of Gray; many cousins, friends and colleagues.

Those who wish may make contributions in Tom’s memory to:

NEA Foundation/Scholarship Fund at http://www.neafoundation.org/donate, or to the National Kidney Foundation at http://www.kidney.org/donation.

