SOUTH HIRAM – Gordon Wesley Robinson, 83, of South Hiram, passed away very peacefully at his home with family by his side on July 17, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1937 in Monmouth, son of John Wesley Robinson and Edith (Eastman) Robinson.

Gordon grew up in Monmouth on a dairy farm surrounded by animals, working with both oxen and horses in his youth. He was close with his uncle, Charlie. Gordon won the Charles Henry Robinson Memorial Pull class at Monmouth fair 10 years in a row. Gordon graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1955 where he played basketball, baseball, and was a member of the Future Farmers Club of America. After graduation, Gordon entered the Air Force and after returning home to Maine, married his wife of 59 years and started a lifelong career as a Superintendent at Allied/ Cook Construction leading projects including: South Hiram Elementary School, Falmouth Shopping Plaza, UNE campus, Park Danforth, and many, many more.

Gordon was an avid ox puller and passionate about both horse and ox pulling. He pulled oxen for over 50 years and had over 250 pair of cattle. He was the superintendent for events at several Maine & New Hampshire fairs. He was a founding member of the Pine Tree Steer and Ox Association and a member of the New England Ox and Eastern Draft Horse. A favorite pair of oxen, Spike and Pete weighed 6300 lbs. and pulled a record load of 23,400 pounds at sandwich fair. Gordon was featured on the front page of the Portland Press Herald in 2000 with this pair of oxen and credited for his success, driving skills, and technique. Gordon was a big advocate for youth pulling. He always said, “without the kids, we have no future.” Several fairs have a “Gordon Robinson Youth Teamster Award.”

Gordon touched many lives in many ways. He was a strong family man and a straight shooter; you always knew where you stood with him. He loved country music, dancing, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Gordon had a great sense of humor. When courting his now wife, he had given her an engagement ring, unknown to her, from a Cracker Jax box, which promptly turned her finger green. Gordon defended himself saying “well I didn’t want to spend the money on a real one if she was going to say no.”

A man held in the highest regard amongst family, friends and colleagues and known as a genuine and honest man. A ‘legend’ many tell us.

Gordon is survived by his wife Marlene (Grant) Robinson; son Jay Robinson and wife Brenda of Limerick, daughter, Tammy (Robinson) Sawyer and husband David of Falmouth, son, Scott Robinson of Portland, and daughter, Stacy (Robinson) McConkey and husband Brett of Fryeburg. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren (Kayla and Colby Robinson, Katie and Zach Sawyer, Ariel and Maggie McConkey, and Jacob Robinson; and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Julia; and his sister Jayne of Monmouth.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a grandson Justin Robinson; and a sister, Judith.

He has countless special friends and extended family members. The family would like to thank all of those who were there for his last wish to have a kids fun steer pull in his dooryard, nicknamed the “Robinson Kids Pandemic Pull.” Thank you to all the friends and family for the support over these past two years. Special thanks goes out to our hospice care, Lynn Eastman and Rose Meyers. We are grateful for all of you.

A celebration of life will be held at the Robinson residence at 7 Oxen Ridge Rd South Hiram ME 04041. The date will be Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. Please be mindful of State reopening guidelines and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to the “Gordon Robinson Memorial Fund.” which will be used to support horse and ox pulling in his name. Checks payable to this fund can be mailed to:

Katlyn Sawyer

196 Falmouth Road

Falmouth, ME 04105

