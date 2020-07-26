SOUTH PORTLAND –

Marie A. (Moore) Bellefontaine, 86, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Marie was born in North Conway, N.H. on May 19, 1934, the daughter of Etta (Jackson) and Aime Bernier.

Marie attended Portland Schools and was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1952. After high school, Marie started a lifelong career in the insurance industry. She retired from Bradish-Young Insurance Agency in 1999.

Marie married the love of her life, Raymond Bellfontaine, on Nov. 23, 1963. They were happily married for 26 years, until his death in July of 1990.

Marie was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church where she was an active member of the Sodality. She also spent many years volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. Marie was very social and thrived on spending time with family and friends.

Marie is survived by her nephews and nieces, Dan and Debra Tanguay of South Portland, Jim and Terri Babb of Westbrook, Tim and Suzanne Howard of Oldfort, Tenn., Todd and Sheila Bellefontaine of Standish; cousin, Patricia Bolduc of Manchester, N.H.; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Etta (Jackson) and Aime Bernier; her husband, Raymond Bellefontaine; her brothers, Elwin Goldthwaite, William Goldthwaite, and Herbert Moore, and her sister, Barbara (Moore) Bellefontaine.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Calvary Cemetery. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

The family of Marie would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their kind and compassionate support during her end of life care.

