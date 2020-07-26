CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Richard was born in Westbrook, Maine on Sept. 11, 1948, son of George and Marguerite Bernier. He passed away on July 18, 2020 with his sister by his side. He was a resident of Stanardsville, Va. since February of 2002He graduated from Gorham High School in 1966 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1970. Richard was looking forward to attending his 50th graduation homecoming this year but it was cancelled due to COVIDI9.His love of the ocean spurred Richard to become a captain at sea his whole life, only retiring when his health made that impossible to continue. This profession gave him the opportunity to visit much of the world. Another passion of his was a love of woodworking that started by building a beautiful home in Bethel, Maine. He became a self-taught master of that hobby and created many beautiful pieces of furniture throughout his life. There was little Dick couldn’t do once he put his mind to it. He was also the proud owner of several German Shepherd dogs over the years and participated in schutzhund training while living in Maine. Dick and Fran felt blessed to be surrounded by the love and care provided by so many dear friends over the years. Richard is survived by his wife, Frances Minty Bernier from Aberdeen, Scotland, who he met while shipping on the North Sea 42 years ago. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Bernier of Apollo Beach, Fla., his sister, Evelyn Carson-Nappi of Gray, Maine, and his brother, John Bernier of Panama City Beach, Fla. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Maine. Memorial donationscan be made to:Maine Maritime Academy1 Pleasant St.Castine, ME 04420

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous