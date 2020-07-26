PORTLAND – Stella Brackett Andrews, 79, of Watson Street, formerly of Sanford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Alfred on Oct. 28, 1940, the daughter of Melvin S. and Germaine L. (Tanguay) Brackett. She grew up in Sanford and graduated from Sanford High School in 1959. After graduation she began her employment career as a secretary at the former Westcott Ford Sales in Springvale, following that she began a long career in the banking industry starting at the former Sanford Savings and Loan where she worked her way from teller to assistant vice president. In 1984 she moved to Portland and shortly thereafter continued her banking career as a loan officer at Maine National Bank and later Maine Bank and Trust.

Stella was a loving mother who enjoyed taking her children to Wells Beach where they spent many sunny days collecting snails and shells. Stella was a deeply religious women who spent many hours reading her beloved bible. While living in Sanford she was the treasurer for St. Georges Episcopal Church. After moving to Portland, she became a very active parishioner of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She was a fixture at their bean and roast beef suppers, church craft shows, and the soup kitchen at St. Luke’s. She was a very avid reader, an exceptional sewer, and loved crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Victor Andrews and stepmother, Frances Brackett.

Stella is survived by her daughter, Lisa Nichols and husband Mark of North Waterboro, son, Douglas Simpson of Portland; grandchildren, Jennifer Nichols of Windham, Christopher Basford of Buxton, Kathrine Loudermilk and husband Matthew of Poland, and Samuel Nichols of North Waterboro. She is also survived by her sister, Dr. Ellen Leaf, D.D.S of San Mateo, Calif.; stepchildren, Pam, Eddie, April and Vicky.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street, Portland. All are reminded to wear a mask per state mandates. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Stella’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

St. Luke’s Food Pantry,

143 State Street, Portland.

