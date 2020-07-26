MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – William D. “Bill” Currie, 91, formerly of Yarmouth, Maine, died suddenly July 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Harriet J. Currie, who passed away on April 12, 2020. They had been residents at Covenant Woods – Continuing Life Care Facility in Mechanicsville, Va., since 2012.

Bill was born April 27, 1929, in Portland, Maine, to parents, Helen P. Currie and William O. Currie. The family moved to Quincy, Mass., in the 1930s where he graduated in 1948 from Thayer Academy in Braintree. Graduating from the University of Maine in 1952 he then served as an officer in the U.S. Army’s Adjutant General Corp. Later he earned his MBA degree from Western Michigan University. Bill also had been a member of Wollaston (Rural) Masonic Lodge, AFandFM of Quincy, Mass., for over 60 years.

Bill’s career at DuPont was in human resources as a senior consultant. During his 36 year service at DuPont he and Harriet lived in several states as well as in Mexico. They moved to Yarmouth, Maine, when Bill retired in 1988.

Not known to keep still, he was President of Blueberry Cove Condo Assoc. Being involved in the alumni association at UMaine was his favorite part of volunteerism. He loved all things UMaine. He was a Black Bear through and through!

He participated in several of the alumni associations of UMaine. He served as Presidents of the UMaine Senior Alumni Council and the Cumberland County Alumni Chapter. He spent much time involved with the Foundation and working on scholarships from his class of 1952. He served as president of the class of ’52 for several years. Bill was presented with several awards for his dedication and contributions to the University of Maine. It was especially meaningful when the Southern Maine Alumni Chapter named a first year scholarship in his honor.

When they moved to Covenant Woods, Bill became involved in resident activities. He organized a duplicate bridge group that has been very active and outgrown its space a couple of times. Bill was affectionately known as “Mayor” in his assisted living residence. He had served as treasurer of the Residents’ Independent Living Council and then as president of the Assisted Living Council. He had an ear to the ground for all things happening and looked out for the concerns of others (staff and residents). He was able to help out Harriet to the very end. He always said that his main job was to take care of his “three girls” (Harriet and daughters). A job very well done!

Survivors include: two daughters: Deanne C. Bailey with husband, John of Mechanicsville, Va., and Patricia C. Wallace with husband, Steve of Wakefield, Mass.; two granddaughters: Kimberly Bailey of Washington, D.C. and Erin B. Davidson with husband, Todd of Richmond, Va. He had one great-grandson, Isaac Davidson.

A celebration of life service will be held at Covenant Woods for both Harriet and Bill at a later date.

Interment will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland, Maine.

Any donations may be sent to the UMaine Foundation: William Currie, UMaine Alumni Chapter of Southern Maine, Inc. First Year Scholarship

or, Maine Alzheimer’s Assoc.

