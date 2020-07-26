SOUTH PORTLAND — Central Maine Power is reporting an outage affecting Cape Elizabeth, Cushing Island, Great Diamond Island, Little Diamond Island, Peaks Island, and South Portland. Nearly 7,000 customers were without power as of 5 a.m.

CMP is still investigating the cause of the outage. The estimated time for power to be restored was 6 a.m.

