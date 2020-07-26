SOUTH PORTLAND — Central Maine Power is reporting an outage affecting Cape Elizabeth, Cushing Island, Great Diamond Island, Little Diamond Island, Peaks Island, and South Portland. Nearly 7,000 customers were without power as of 5 a.m.
CMP is still investigating the cause of the outage. The estimated time for power to be restored was 6 a.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Georgetown man goes missing during swim in Bowdoinham
-
Local & State
Several southern Maine communities without power Sunday morning
-
Recipes
This summer, do as the Sicilians do and make a tray of refreshing almond granita
-
Opinion
Maine Observer: Paddling when you can’t touch bottom
-
Local & State
Lessons emerge from a workplace outbreak