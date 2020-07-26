BASKETBALL

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 117-103 in their second scrimmage in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Jayson Tatum added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who face Houston in their final scrimmage on Tuesday before playing their first official game of the restart on Friday against Milwaukee.

• All-Star center Joel Embiid sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City with right calf tightness, something 76ers Coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip.

Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia is 28-16 in games with Embiid this season, 11-10 without him.

WNBA: Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 11 points in the final five minutes, and the Minnesota Lynx rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 77-69 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

• Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Chicago Sky scored the final 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-86

SOCCER

NWSL: Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the Challenge Cup tournament title with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in Sandy, Utah.

The month-long tournament was National Women’s Soccer League re-boot after the regular season was shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. Houston, in its seventh year in the league, had never previously made the playoffs.

The Red Stars went to the NWSL championship game last season, but were routed 4-0 by the North Carolina Courage.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE: Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Leicester on a frantic final day of the Premier League season, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to end five-year stays in the top flight.

HOCKEY

OBIT: Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died at 83, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced.

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967.

NHL: Arizona general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville.

The Coyotes announced former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.

FOOTBALL

NFL: A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, California. He was charged with three misdemeanors.

